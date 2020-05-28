NewsVideo

New Nissan ‘400Z’ Teased In Official Clip

By Zero2Turbo

It is no secret that Nissan has been working on a new Z sports car currently expected to be called the 400Z and now the manufacturer has given us our first look at it in a new teaser video of future models from the brand.

Nissan will introduce 12 models in the next 18 months and one of them will be the 370Z successor, as briefly teased at the 0:30 mark in the video attached below. The video’s title is “NISSAN NEXT: From A to Z,” hence why it kicks off with the production version of the Ariya and ends with the hotly anticipated sports car.

Rumours suggest it will share its platform architecture with the discontinued Infiniti Q60 Coupe and will come powered by the VR30DDTT 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 delivering around 400 hp (298 kW) – hence the ‘400Z’ name.

