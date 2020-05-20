NewsTuningVideo

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Production Version Revealed On Track

By Zero2Turbo

We have all seen the prototype and renderings of the production model but now Nissan has released the first set of official images of the GT-R50 by Italdesign.

This is the first customer car and it features a teal paint job contrasted by black front and rear fascias.

The roofline is lower than the Nissan GT-R Nismo by 54 mm and incorporates a lower centre section flanked by raised outer areas.

Power comes from an evolution of the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 engine which has been tinkered to push out 710 hp (530 kW) and 780 Nm of torque. The substantial increase in output required installing a reinforced sequential six-speed, dual-clutch transmission and to improve stopping power, beefier Brembo brakes had to be added as well.

Only 50 cars will be built with an asking price of €990,000 (approx. R20 million) making it around five times the price of a brand new Nismo GT-R. There are a few units still available and that is likely because of the extreme price tag attached to it.

