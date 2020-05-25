NewsTuning

O.CT Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pumps Out 875 HP (653 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk leaves the factory with a whopping 707 hp (527 kW) from its mighty 6.2-litre supercharged V8 which is probably too much for most people but tuning firm O.CT do not fall into this ‘most people’ category.

This is their Stage 2 offering for the American power SUV and develops a whopping 875 hp (653 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque. Thanks to that upgrade in output, the Trackhawk will sprint to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat making it 0.7 seconds quicker than the stock offering.

If this is a too much for you, the Stage 1 package ‘only’ pushes 8-7 hp (602 kW) getting you to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

O.CT decided to keep the stock look so you can bet some supercars and super SUV’s are going to get the fright of their lives when they line up next to this monster at the traffic lights.

