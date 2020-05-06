Tuned Lamborghini Urus Hits 100 KM/H In A Bonkers 2.9 Seconds

A tuned Lamborghini Urus is nothing new here at Zero2Turbo but this is the fastest, most powerful one we have seen so far.

When the Super SUV leaves Sant’Agata Bolognese, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 develops a potent 650 hp (485 kW) and 850 Nm of torque but German aftermarket tuning company HGP can take things up to hypercar levels of performance.

The Stage 2 kit for the Urus cranks things up to a stonking 947 hp (706 kW) and 1,250 Nm of torque which rockets the beast to 100 km/h in a ridiculous 2.9 second and on to a top speed of 340 km/h.

So what was done to achieve this outstanding performance gain? A new air intake system, some in-house chip tuning, an Akrapovic exhaust system and reprogrammed transmission controls. The fact that they squeezed nearly 1,000 hp with stock engine and turbochargers is quite something so we can only wonder what the reliability will be like.

As you will see in the walk-around video, absolutely nothing has been modified on the exterior making this ab absolutely sleeper in the Super SUV world. Not much will put up a fight when you are hitting 100 km/h in less than three seconds in your 2.2-ton raging bull.