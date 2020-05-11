Windscreen Damage and Repair – What You Need to Know

Windscreens serve a crucial role in protecting the driver and passengers. As such, they must always be in good working condition. Otherwise, it is risky to drive a car with a damaged windshield as you are putting all those in the vehicle at risk of injury or even death.

Impact and stress are common causes of windscreen damages, with the former being more common. The best solution when you encounter such damage is to have it repaired as soon as it is noticed.

Stress Damage

This type of damage occurs as a crack or a fracture. Stress comes in different forms such as extreme weather conditions, defect in the glass, and structural weakness. If the body of the vehicle is weak, it can stress the windshield leading to issues.

Impact Damage

This is most common and happens when an object such as a pebble hits the windscreen. The impact breaks the outer layer, and the damage comes in the form of a chip or a crack. Depending on the magnitude of the impact, it can be repaired but, in some cases, the glass will need to be replaced. It also helps when it is repaired sooner.

What is the Importance of Repairing a Windscreen?

Small chips and cracks must be repaired to avoid the cost of a full replacement. The most important reason for windscreen repair is to prevent the damage from spreading. The crack starts small, and the more the vehicle is driven the more it spreads. It is a cost-effective way to maintain the structural integrity and appearance of the car. It also eliminates the risk of obstructing drivers view.

Can all Damages be Repaired?

The simple answer to this question is no. Not all windscreen damages can be repaired considering that some can be quite extensive. Different factors determine whether it is repairable or not. A technician assesses the size of the damage, the type, the depth, and the location. This is how they conclude if it is to be repaired or replaced.

Local laws differ from country and between states, so it is best to check with your local laws to see what damage is repairable and what needs to be replaced. Or you could just ask your local auto glass specialist. They will advise on the options available to your and your vehicle based on the current damages.

Get All Damage Fixed ASAP

If you take nothing else away from this, let it be this.

Impact and stress lead to windscreen damage which can be repaired if not extensive. Repairing it in good time is the best solution to avoid replacement and to protect the structural integrity of the vehicle.

This should be done by a professional, considering there are risks involved and techniques that must be used.

An expert will minimize these risks, use the right techniques and tools, and explain all that is necessary for you. Before they start repairing the windshield, they help you understand the process and give proper advice on aftercare.