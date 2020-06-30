2021 Geneva Motor Show Called Off

This year’s running of the popular Swiss car show was cancelled at the last minute due to the Coronavirus pandemic which left organisers with a huge financial shortfall.

Plans for next year were being discussed but the show has been scrapped after the bulk of exhibitors indicated that they would not attend.

In a statement, FGIMS (Foundation of the Geneva International Motor Show) said: “A majority of GIMS exhibitors who took part in a survey stated that they would probably not participate in a 2021 edition in and that they would prefer to have a GIMS in 2022.

“The automotive sector is currently going through a difficult phase, and exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Furthermore, it is far from certain that the current health situation would permit the organisation of an event attracting more than 600,000 visitors and 10,000 journalists next spring.”

In order to ensure the long-term future of the event, the FGIMS has also decided to sell the motor show to Palexpo SA, the firm that runs the Geneva exhibition centre it is held in.