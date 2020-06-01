713 HP (532 kW) Manhart BMW X5 M Competition Costs Over R4 Million

In November last year, Manhart Performance announced packages for the BMW M8, X5 M, X6 M And X7 and now the first X5 M unit is ready for a new owner.

This is unit no.1 of 10 and it’s priced at €215,985 (approx R4.1 million and is finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with a Beige interior.

The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 now delivers a potent 713 hp (532 kW) and 910 Nm of torque which will certainly improve on the already impressive 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 3.7 seconds.

The performance gain was achieved thanks to an ECU remap, a turbo upgrade, a gearbox upgrade and a stainless steel exhaust system.

Visual changes include the Manhart decals, carbon fibre front spoiler and rear diffuser and a set of 23-inch concave One wheels.

Yes, it looks a lot more menacing and you get about 100 more horsepower but it is basically twice the price of the regular car. You could get yourself a fully-spec Bentley Bentayga for that sort of money.