BMW M5 Competition Touring Render Teases The Wagon Lovers

While the Mercedes-AMG family delivered an E63 S in Sedan and Wagon form, the Bavarian competition has still remained with just the Sedan offering.

Since the 5 Series Touring does exist, the rendering artists do not need to work too hard to tease us but the realistic result will get the Wagon lovers wanting more!

As a reminder, the fresh BMW M5 has been given some cosmetic updates as well as some new technology but power has remained the same.