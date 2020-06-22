News

BMW M5 CS To Pack As Much As 641 HP (478 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

It is no secret that BMW will be unveiling their most hardcore offering in the 5 Series range with an M5 CS later this year and although we have not heard anything official from the manufacturer themselves, the internet seems to know some juicy details on the super sedan.

The BMW M5 CS is expected to follow the recipe of previous CS models so expect small visual changes around the front fascia, along with special exterior colours and wheels. Secondly, the interior gets a bit sportier than in the M5 Competition, adorned with M5 CS badges as well.

The real updates will be taking place under the hood according to BMWBlog where the twin-turbo V8 will be cranked up to deliver a whopping 641 hp (478 kW) with torque somewhere in the region of 800 Nm.

The driving experience will be enhanced by a remap of the limited-slip differential which will activate better driving dynamics and a lot more fun from the tail.

