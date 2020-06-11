Ex-South African Pagani Zonda F Clubsport Roadster Was Converted To The Zonda Venti Roadster

South Africa has only ever had two Zonda’s living on our shores; the silver Zonda S and the ‘Cinque-styled’ Zonda F Clubsport Roadster.

Unfortunately, both stellar creations have left South Africa so we are now Zonda-less.

The Zonda F Clubsport Roadster left South Africa in 2018 where we actually saw it in the UK with our own eyes at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed which was the confirmation we needed to know it had left the country but we did not know it was headed back to the Pagani factory for a complete revamp.

Well, that wasn’t the initial plan as the owner who bought it from the South African owner ended up selling it on to a new owner from Hong Kong fairly shortly after this. The new owner then made the decision to convert it to the Pagani Zonda Venti Roadster.

Back in July of last year, Pagani unveiled the 1 of 1 Zonda Venti Roadster as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the brand. Alongside the gold rims and stripes, the British Racing Green was inspired by the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the car was supposed to be shown. But due to some circumstances, the car was delayed and instead was unveiled and handed to its owner at a private event in the UK in a very spectacular way.





Zonda Venti Roadster shot by @tfjj