Five Units Of BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé First Edition Headed for South Africa

When BMW took the covers off the M8 Competition Gran coupé, it immediately became the most expensive production BMW ever made.

Then they released the First Edition limited to just 400 units worldwide which made it even more expensive.

We have confirmation from BMW South Africa that we will be getting five of these units and one has already arrived.

The BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe has a base price of R3,225,900 but if you have secured yourself a First Edition, you are in for an extra R300k bringing the total price of your new 460 kW Bimmer to just over R3,5 million.

The limited-edition beast is painted in the stunning Aurora Diamant Green Metallic colour which was first featured on the Concept version of the M8 Gran Coupe.

Where you would see gloss black on the M8 Gran Coupé Competition you will find Gold Bronze on a first edition.

This is topped off by another highlight of the new BMW M8 Gran Coupé: the unique BMW Iconic Laser Lights. These glow in piercing yellow, ensuring not only perfect lighting conditions but also – together with the double kidney grille – shaping the expressive face of this uncompromising M automobile.

The interior is finished in BMW Individual Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino leather and features Individual Piano Black trim with a “First Edition 1/400” on the centre console door.

The 20-inch Forged M Star-Spoke wheels are also finished in Gold Bronze really completing the Concept look and feel.