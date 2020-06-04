Looters In New York Flee With Stolen Goods In A Rolls-Royce Cullinan

If you have been reading the news, things in the United States are not good and it seems even the very wealthy are taking to looting to grab some of their favourite merchandise at a serious discount.

In the footage, taken on Monday night in Manhattan, unidentified individuals are seen carrying objects away from a store and then entering the Rolls-Royce Cullinan – their apparent getaway car.

The video, filmed by Justine Miller and Keith Feldman, shows a group of men in masks hopping out of two cars and charging through a smashed door in Soho before running back outside carrying boxes of goods on Monday night.

The raid took place around 23:00 during the citywide curfew enacted on Monday night, implemented after protesters furious over the death of George Floyd turned violent in Manhattan. The curfew start time was then moved to 20:00 by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday and extended through Sunday night.