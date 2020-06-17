News

McLaren Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Le Mans Win With Limited Edition 720S

It has been 25 years since the mighty McLaren F1 GTR #59 won the world-famous endurance race so the manufacturer has decided to build a limited run of 720S’ to celebrate the special 1995 win.

Just 50 units of the 720S Le Mans will be made worldwide with each car receiving a dedication plate featuring a ‘McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans’ logo. The VIN of each car will begin with 298, in recognition of the number of laps completed by the race-winning F1 GTR.

Customers have a choice of exterior and interior colour combinations, with all cars featuring a portfolio of unique features as standard:

Exterior

  • Choice of two exterior paint themes – McLaren Orange or Sarthe Grey
  • ‘Ueno Grey’-painted body side lower, rear bumper and front bumper lower
  • ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo on lower body side panel 
  • Gloss black roof scoop with polycarbonate rear glazing
  • Carbon fibre louvred front fenders 
  • Unique 5-spoke LM wheels that echoes the design of the #59 F1 GTR wheels and also feature ‘Le Mans’ etching
  • Gold-coloured brake calipers
  • Gloss black contrast body components 

Interior

  • Choice of two bespoke black Alcantara® themes with accents in McLaren Orange or Dove Grey 
  • Carbon fibre racing seats
  • Embroidered headrests with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo
  • 12 o’clock steering wheel marker, linked to interior accent colour
  • Dedication plate with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo
  • Floor mats with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo 
1995 Le Mans 24 hours. Le Mans, France. 17th – 18th June 1995. J.J. Lehto / Yannick Dalmas / Masanori Sekiya (McLaren F1 GTR), 1st position, action. World Copyright: LAT Photographic Ref: 95 LM a
