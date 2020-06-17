McLaren Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Le Mans Win With Limited Edition 720S

It has been 25 years since the mighty McLaren F1 GTR #59 won the world-famous endurance race so the manufacturer has decided to build a limited run of 720S’ to celebrate the special 1995 win.

Just 50 units of the 720S Le Mans will be made worldwide with each car receiving a dedication plate featuring a ‘McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans’ logo. The VIN of each car will begin with 298, in recognition of the number of laps completed by the race-winning F1 GTR.

Customers have a choice of exterior and interior colour combinations, with all cars featuring a portfolio of unique features as standard:

Exterior

Choice of two exterior paint themes – McLaren Orange or Sarthe Grey

‘Ueno Grey’-painted body side lower, rear bumper and front bumper lower

‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo on lower body side panel

Gloss black roof scoop with polycarbonate rear glazing

Carbon fibre louvred front fenders

Unique 5-spoke LM wheels that echoes the design of the #59 F1 GTR wheels and also feature ‘Le Mans’ etching

Gold-coloured brake calipers

Gloss black contrast body components

Interior

Choice of two bespoke black Alcantara ® themes with accents in McLaren Orange or Dove Grey

Carbon fibre racing seats

Embroidered headrests with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo

12 o’clock steering wheel marker, linked to interior accent colour

Dedication plate with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo

Floor mats with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo