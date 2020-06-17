McLaren Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Le Mans Win With Limited Edition 720S
It has been 25 years since the mighty McLaren F1 GTR #59 won the world-famous endurance race so the manufacturer has decided to build a limited run of 720S’ to celebrate the special 1995 win.
Just 50 units of the 720S Le Mans will be made worldwide with each car receiving a dedication plate featuring a ‘McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans’ logo. The VIN of each car will begin with 298, in recognition of the number of laps completed by the race-winning F1 GTR.
Customers have a choice of exterior and interior colour combinations, with all cars featuring a portfolio of unique features as standard:
Exterior
- Choice of two exterior paint themes – McLaren Orange or Sarthe Grey
- ‘Ueno Grey’-painted body side lower, rear bumper and front bumper lower
- ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo on lower body side panel
- Gloss black roof scoop with polycarbonate rear glazing
- Carbon fibre louvred front fenders
- Unique 5-spoke LM wheels that echoes the design of the #59 F1 GTR wheels and also feature ‘Le Mans’ etching
- Gold-coloured brake calipers
- Gloss black contrast body components
Interior
- Choice of two bespoke black Alcantara® themes with accents in McLaren Orange or Dove Grey
- Carbon fibre racing seats
- Embroidered headrests with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo
- 12 o’clock steering wheel marker, linked to interior accent colour
- Dedication plate with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo
- Floor mats with ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo