NewsTuning

Slammed VW Golf 8 Gets Custom Body Kit

By Zero2Turbo

Many customers around the world received word that their Volkswagen Golf 8 delivery would be delayed due to some technical glitches as well as the Coronavirus pandemic but deliveries have now resumed and owners have options to give their hatchback a unique look.

Ingo Noak Tuning Factory in Germany can hook you up with this new body kit which is guaranteed to turn heads, especially in South Africa.

Related Posts

Next-Gen VW Amarok To Be Built in South Africa and Powered…

New VW Golf GTI TCR Spotted Testing Hard At The ‘Ring

The kits were co-developed with Autohaus Gerken with most of the parts made from a thermoplastic polymer called acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS. This means it is affordable in comparison to other materials with the front spoiler lip coming in at €159.

The body kit has been compliments by a set of large aftermarket wheels with some substantial dropping of ride height to give it that bagged / slammed look.

Does this work for you?

You might also like
News

Next-Gen VW Amarok To Be Built in South Africa and Powered by Ford

News

New VW Golf GTI TCR Spotted Testing Hard At The ‘Ring

News

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Pricing and Availability for South Africa

News

400 HP (300 kW) VW Golf R+ Could Arrive In 2023

News

Volkswagen Tiguan GTI Could Be In The Works

News

2020 VW Golf R Spotted On The ‘Ring With Minimal Camouflage

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us