Slammed VW Golf 8 Gets Custom Body Kit

Many customers around the world received word that their Volkswagen Golf 8 delivery would be delayed due to some technical glitches as well as the Coronavirus pandemic but deliveries have now resumed and owners have options to give their hatchback a unique look.

Ingo Noak Tuning Factory in Germany can hook you up with this new body kit which is guaranteed to turn heads, especially in South Africa.

The kits were co-developed with Autohaus Gerken with most of the parts made from a thermoplastic polymer called acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS. This means it is affordable in comparison to other materials with the front spoiler lip coming in at €159.

The body kit has been compliments by a set of large aftermarket wheels with some substantial dropping of ride height to give it that bagged / slammed look.

Does this work for you?