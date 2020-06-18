NewsVideo

Supercar Blondie Details The R700k Rolls-Royce Cullinan Scale Model

By Zero2Turbo

Rolls-Royce and affordable are words that will never be associated so it comes as no surprise that the 1:8 scale Rolls-Royce Cullinan model has an astronomical price tag.

Just like every other Rolls, the Cullinan scale model is completely and entirely customizable and bespoke. Customers can match the model to their Cullinan exactly, which is what most are likely to do, or they can customize each and every detail, right down to the colour of the seat belts inside the car. There are over 1,000 hand-made pieces used in the construction of one Cullinan scale model, which seems absolutely absurd considering the size of it.

Related Posts

Looters In New York Flee With Stolen Goods In A Rolls-Royce…

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Scale Model Costs Around R650k…

How much does it cost? Well firstly if you are asking that, you probably cannot afford it but the base price comes in at $14,000 and can go passed the $40,000 mark (approx. R700k) depending on spec and options.

The detail is absolutely mind-blowing but you really have to have completely unlimited funds to add this to your cart.

You might also like
News

Looters In New York Flee With Stolen Goods In A Rolls-Royce Cullinan

News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Scale Model Costs Around R650k Depending On Spec

News

Check These Ultra-Customised Creations by Mansory

News

SPOFEC Gives Rolls-Royce Cullinan More Grunt and Girth

News

Limited Edition Rolls-Royce Dawn Speedster On The Way

News

Mansory Coastline Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is NOT Subtle

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us