The Ferrari F40 That Burnt To A Crisp In Monaco Is Being Rebuilt

Social media went into a frenzy in February when a magnificent Ferrari F40 went up in flames in Monaco and the pictures of the aftermath were not pretty.

The car is now sitting at Ferrari Monte Carlo and will apparently be fully rebuilt and restored.

Taking one look at the photos from the facility this seems like an impossible challenge but this is a Ferrari icon and a collector’s dream.

If it is done properly, it could be the best example out there but lets wait and see the finished product.