Watch SSC Tuatara Do 60 to 120 MPH In Just 2.5 Seconds

By Zero2Turbo

Last month we got our first look and listen to the SSC Tuatara which looked and sounded deadly fast.

Now thanks to a new video uploaded by the manufacturer and little story from Top Gear, we can confirm that the 1,750 hp (1,305 kW) hypercar is properly rapid.

During some recent testing, SSC discovered that their hypercar was accelerating from 60 mph (96 km/h) to 120 mph (193 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds.

The master tuner for the car said he didn’t think it was physically possible for a rear-wheel-drive car to achieve these sort of numbers.

Source Top Gear
