3D Design Adds Visual Impact To BMW X4 M

Aftermarket parts manufacturer 3D Design is becoming rather popular with the Bavarian machines and their latest offering is a set of visual upgrades for the X4 M.

3D Design is on the more subtle side of things but there is no denying the final product is a lot more striking and this is exactly the result with the BMW X4 M.

Up front you will find a new carbon fibre front splitter as well as some carbon front grill surrounds. The wheel arch vents, extended side skirts, and trunklid spoiler are also made from the material while the bold diffuser really cranks things up at the back.

There is no pricing available at this stage but it wont be long until we see some of this styling added to a local X4 M.