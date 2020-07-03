NewsTuning

3D Design Adds Visual Impact To BMW X4 M

By Zero2Turbo

Aftermarket parts manufacturer 3D Design is becoming rather popular with the Bavarian machines and their latest offering is a set of visual upgrades for the X4 M.

3D Design is on the more subtle side of things but there is no denying the final product is a lot more striking and this is exactly the result with the BMW X4 M.

Related Posts

BMW X3 M Competition vs Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Acceleration…

SA-Bound BMW iX3 Revealed With 282 HP (210 kW)

Up front you will find a new carbon fibre front splitter as well as some carbon front grill surrounds. The wheel arch vents, extended side skirts, and trunklid spoiler are also made from the material while the bold diffuser really cranks things up at the back.

There is no pricing available at this stage but it wont be long until we see some of this styling added to a local X4 M.

You might also like
News

BMW X3 M Competition vs Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Acceleration Is Close

News

SA-Bound BMW iX3 Revealed With 282 HP (210 kW)

News

Watch Porsche Taycan Turbo S Drag Race BMW M8 Gran Coupé Competition

News

BMW X3 M Software Mod Adds RWD Mode For Donuts

News

BMW i8 Procar Track Build Packs 483 HP (360 kW)

News

BMW M5 CS To Pack As Much As 641 HP (478 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us