All The Colours Available For The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

By Zero2Turbo

The German configurator has gone live for the angry Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series which gives us our first look at the paint options you can choose for the range-topper.

You have the choice between 10 colours but ironically the only ‘free’ colour is black.

The Designo range includes; Brilliant Blue Magno, Graphite Gray Magno, Selenite Grey Magno and Bright Diamond White

The Metallic offerings include; High-tech Silver, Obsidian Black and Selenite Gray.

You have two special offerings in the form of AMG Magma Beam (seen above) and hue similar to that from the GT R called AMG Green Light Magno. These will add €8,468 (approx. R165k) to the price tag.

