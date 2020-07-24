Batman Spec BMW X7 Revealed as Dark Shadow Edition

The Bavarian boys and girls have decided to offer customers interested in the big, luxury BMW X7 crossover something even more special. Buyers need to act quickly, though, because the company is only offering a total of 600 worldwide.

The limited-run X7 comes finished in BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey, complemented by a host of gloss black accents. The X7 Dark Shadow Edition includes the Extended Shadowline trim which adds high-gloss black pieces to the door trim, B- and C-pillar covers, base of the mirrors, roof rails, kidney grille, and around the air inlets in the front fascia. Wrapping up the exterior is a set of 22-inch V-spoke wheels with a Jett Black finish.

Inside you will find Merino leather upholstery in a two-tone mix of Night Blue and Black. The headliner is Night Blue Alcantara, and the same colour in Nappa leather covers the upper dashboard, door panels, and armrests. The bottom section of the dashboard and front seatbacks are Black Merino leather. Piano Black trim appears on the lower centre console.

As you can tell in the photos, it uses the X7 M50i as the starting point which means you get 523 hp (390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8.