Ferrari Roma Pricing for South Africa

Towards the end of last year, Ferrari took the covers off a new mid-front-engined coupé called the Roma which as expected it effectively a fixed-roof version of the Portofino with substantially reworked styling.

The Maranello manufacturer describes it as a “2+” coupé featuring “refined proportions and timeless design”, with the Italian firm also promising “unparalleled performance and handling.”

Under the hood sits a reworked version of the 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 as found in the Portofino but it is connected to the eight-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.

It produces 611 hp (456 kW) and 760 Nm of torque which is good enough to get it to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Zero to 200 km/h takes just 9.3 seconds and it will go all the way to a little over 320 km/h if you keep your foot buried.

So how much to add one to your garage in sunny South Africa? You will be looking at a base price of R4,969,000.