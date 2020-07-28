Maserati To Reveal Trofeo Trio In August

The first time we heard of the high-performance trim from Maserati was two years ago when the Levante Trofeo was revealed which instantly became the most powerful Maserati in the lineup with 590 hp (439 kW).

Now it seems the Levante will be joined by Trofeo versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans after the manufacturer tweeted a teaser.

At this stage, we can assume the Quattroporte Trofeo will undoubtedly get the same 590 hp V8 since it already has a 523 horsepower version of the engine. The Ghibli could possibly get the V8, too, since it shares its basic underpinnings with the other two cars. Having a 590 horsepower compact sports sedan would be quite the feather in Maserati’s cap since it would outgun everything else in the segment.

These Trofeo models will also let the world know they’re the fastest versions of their respective nameplates. The Levante Trofeo features the most aggressive bodywork of any Levante, and that will surely translate to the sedans.