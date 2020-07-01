NewsVideo

New Maserati ‘Nettuno’ V6 To Deliver 621 HP (463 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The huge reveal we have been waiting for from Maserati was unfortunately delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic but while we wait for the reveal to take place in September, we are no longer in the dark about the all-new V6.

It is called ‘Nettuno’ and is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 made in house by the Modena manufacturer with features derived from F1. It weighs less than 220 kg and will produce 621 hp (463 kW) and 730 Nm of torque.

The F1-derived feature comes in the form of its “pre-chamber combustion system” which is apparently the first time it has featured in a road car.

The Nettuno is the first engine produced solely by Maserati in 20 years, one “born from the passion and commitment of a team of highly-qualified technicians and engineers.”

