2021 Audi S3 Sportback and Sedan Revealed With 306 HP (228 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Audi gave us our first ‘look’ at the S3 duo back in February and now things are official for the new S3 Sportback and S3 Sedan.

Both feature the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with a healthy 306 horsepower (228 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. That power is sent via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed S Tronic transmission. Regardless of the body style you go for, the S3 does 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds and maxes out at an electronically capped 250 km/h (155 mph).

Both models sit 15 mm lower than the regular A3 offering and will ride on 18-inch wheels as standard with an optional 19-inch set available.

Other options include the matrix LED headlights with 15 individual LED segments and S Sport suspension which brings damper control to improve comfort during normal driving and increase the car’s agility when going faster.

The exterior and interior receive a minor upgrade over the S-Line specification for the A3 with the most obvious change represented by the sport seats with greater lateral support and upholstered using mostly recycled PET bottles.

