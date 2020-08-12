First Bugatti Divo Arrives In the USA With Epic ‘Unboxing’ Video

It’s weird to think just how much people love seeing expensive things unboxed but when it is the R100 million Bugatti Divo, the ante is cranked up a whole lot more.

Luckily for us, Connecticut exotic car dealer Miller Motorcars has documented the arrival of what they claim is the first Divo in the United States and it is awesome.

After landing in JFK from Paris (despite this car’s Volkswagen engineering, Bugatti is, at the end of the day, a French brand), the dedicated wooden crate containing the Divo is transported in its own, closed trailer to the dealership.

We dont want to ruin the whole video for you and if you are like us and have a short attention span, do not worry, it is just over 2 minutes long.

As a reminder, the Bugatti Divo is limited to just 40 units worldwide and packs the same 1,479 bhp (1500 PS; 1,103 kW) as the Chiron but it is lighter, stiffer and just more insane.