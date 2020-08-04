News

Mercedes-AMG GT Now Packs 523 HP (390 kW) GT S Axed From Lineup

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-AMG is trying to neaten up their GT range and in doing so have given the entry-level variant more power and more standard equipment than before.

Moving forward, the AMG GT will leave the factory with 523 hp (390 kW) from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which is an increase of 53 hp (40 kW). The launch of the updated AMG GT spells the end of the AMG GT S variant, with the range now including the AMG GT, AMG GT C, AMG GT R, AMG GT R Pro, and AMG GT Black Series.

In addition to the power hike, all models will receive the adaptive AMG Ride Control suspension, the electronic rear differential and the composite braking system, along with a lithium-ion starter battery and the Race driving mode.

You will also be able to add the Night Edition trim which adds the AMG Exterior Night Package, along with black brake calipers, the AMG radiator grille in dark chrome, blacked-out headlights, and model-specific alloy wheels.

