News

New Mercedes-AMG S63 Rumoured To Pack Around 800 Hybrid Horsepower

By Zero2Turbo
Rendering via https://www.instagram.com/futurecarsnow/

Remember the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept (see below) back in 2017 packed a plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring a combined output of 805 hp (600 kW)?

Well, that actually evolved into the GT 4-Door Coupe as a sportier take on the CLS recipe.

Currently, the range-topping GT 63 S offering does without electrification but a more potent GT 73 is apparently in the works and will offer the same sort of power as the GT Concept.

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG GT Now Packs 523 HP (390 kW) GT S Axed From…

Menacing Performmaster Mercedes-AMG G63 Pushes Out 805 HP…

Now according to Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog, the next Mercedes-AMG S63 will sport a similar if not identical setup as they claim the sedan in its sportiest guise will boast a 603 hp combustion engine and a 201 hp electric motor. That would give it a total output of almost 805 hp in a car believed to go by the lengthy name of Mercedes-AMG S63 EQ Performance 4Matic+.

The same report mentions that the Mercedes-AMG folk will not offer a conventionally powered S63 which suggests the hybrid S63 will be the range-topper of the S-Class.

While the standard S-Class will premiere on September 2, the S63 is expected to debut sometime in 2021.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept
Source Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog
You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG GT Now Packs 523 HP (390 kW) GT S Axed From Lineup

News

Menacing Performmaster Mercedes-AMG G63 Pushes Out 805 HP (592 kW)

News

Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series Gets Angry New Rendering

News

Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé Pricing For South Africa

News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Price Expected To Be Double The GT R Pro

News

Carlex Design Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Is Certainly Not For Everyone

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us