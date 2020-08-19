News

Wild Prior Design Kit For Porsche Taycan Revealed

By Zero2Turbo

Prior Design has tinkered and treated the Tesla range to some modifications in the past and now its time for the EV from Porsche known as the Taycan.

As you can see in the photos included, the kit is a full widebody package and gets a mighty wing to further emphasize its sporty nature.

Thanks to the wide fenders, the Taycan is 60 mm wider up front and 100 mm at the rear which according to the company will “turn heads wherever it appears”.

The wider body is complimented with a front lip, some more prominent side skirts, a rather drastic diffuser at the back and some large 22-inch five-twin spoke wheels.

If this is a little too much for you, they will be offering a slightly less outlandish package in the near future.

