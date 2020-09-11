Expect To See 13 New Cars In 3 Years From Maserati

Maserati just took the covers off their MC20 supercar which is the first of 13 new models we will see over the next three years.

As part of its future model presentation, dubbed The Maserati White Book, the trident brand promised seven new models by 2022 and 13 within the next three years, and said the next-generation GranTurismo will be its first EV when it’s released next year.

The MC20 will be followed by convertible and all-electric versions but the most important news is the upcoming arrival of a smaller SUV to rival the likes of the Porsche Macan and BMW X3 etc. It will apparently be called Grecale which means “easterly wind that blows in the western Mediterranean Sea and southern France”.

Maserati’s head of global product planning and marketing, Francesco Tonon confirmed that a new GranTurismo and GranCabrio would arrive with full electrification.

When it is born again next year, it will not only become the Italian car-maker’s first electric vehicle but adopt the stunning exterior design of the sleek 2014 Alfieri concept.

Hybrid versions of the current Ghibli and Levante are also due, while Tonon also said that large saloon cars were an important part of the mix, especially in the Chinese market, hinting that a new Quattroporte is also on the cards.

According to Motoring, this is what we can expect from the Trident brand over the next three years;

Ghibli facelift and MHEV – late 2020

Levante facelift and MHEV – late 2020

Quattroporte facelift and MHEV – late 2020

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo – early 2021

MC20 – mid-2021

MC20 Spyder – late 2021

Grecale medium SUV – 2021

GranTurismo Mk2 – late 2021

GranCabrio Mk2 – 2022

MC20 Folgore – 2022

MC20 Spyder Folgore – 2022

Grecale Folgore – 2022

Levante Mk2 – 2023

Ghibli and Quattroporte Mk2 – TBC