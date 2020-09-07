Manhart Tweak Porsche 911 Turbo S to Deliver 850 HP (634 kW)

With the new Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S destroying pretty much everything on the dragstrip and road, the previous offering (991.2) will offer substantial bang for your buck as prices drop.

The previous 911 Turbo S delivered a very healthy 580 hp (432 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque but a new offering from Manhart take things to a radical 850 hp (634 kW) and 1,090 Nm (803 lb-ft) of torque.

To achieve this, the tuner optimized the turbos, added a new intercooler, intake system, exhaust, ECU tune, PDK tune, and more robust clutches in the PDK.

Manhart claim the TR850 can sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.4 seconds but even more impressive is that 125 mph (200 km/h) will arrive just 4.9 seconds later.

As an option, Manhart Performance offers individually configurable upgrades to the braking system as well as the exterior and interior styling.