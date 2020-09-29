McLaren Elva Production Chopped To 149 Units, Just One Coming to South Africa

Earlier this year, McLaren confirmed that production of the Elva speedster would be cut from 399 units down to 249 citing a “customer desire for exclusivity”.

The newest production number is now just 149 units worldwide which according to the company is the result of the coronavirus pandemic – and subsequent factory shutdown.

To refresh your memory, the Elva packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been dialled up to a stonking 805 hp (600 kW; 815 PS) and 800 Nm of torque. This allows it to sprint to 100 km/h in “less than three seconds” and will beat the Senna to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

Deliveries of the Elva will begin near the end of this year and we are told by McLaren South Africa that just one will be making its way to our shores. It is too early to get accurate pricing at this stage but it would cost substantially more than the listed price of £1.4 million (approx. R30 million) considering our hefty local taxes and duties. We can hazard a guess somewhere in the R40 million to R50 million range.