NewsSouth Africa

McLaren Elva Production Chopped To 149 Units, Just One Coming to South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Earlier this year, McLaren confirmed that production of the Elva speedster would be cut from 399 units down to 249 citing a “customer desire for exclusivity”.

The newest production number is now just 149 units worldwide which according to the company is the result of the coronavirus pandemic – and subsequent factory shutdown.

Related Posts

This McLaren Speedtail Paintjob Costs Over R2 Million

McLaren 765LT Can Hit 200 km/h In Just 7 Seconds, Production…

To refresh your memory, the Elva packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been dialled up to a stonking 805 hp (600 kW; 815 PS) and 800 Nm of torque. This allows it to sprint to 100 km/h in “less than three seconds” and will beat the Senna to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

Deliveries of the Elva will begin near the end of this year and we are told by McLaren South Africa that just one will be making its way to our shores. It is too early to get accurate pricing at this stage but it would cost substantially more than the listed price of £1.4 million (approx. R30 million) considering our hefty local taxes and duties. We can hazard a guess somewhere in the R40 million to R50 million range.

You might also like
News

This McLaren Speedtail Paintjob Costs Over R2 Million

News

McLaren 765LT Can Hit 200 km/h In Just 7 Seconds, Production Underway

News

Porsche 911 Turbo S Embarrasses McLaren 600 LT Spider in Drag Race

News

McLaren Reveal 5 Special Senna GTR LMs To Celebrate 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours

News

Watch Bonkers McLaren Senna GTR Smash A Hillclimb

News

Lanzante Unveils McLaren LM25 Editions To Celebrate Le Mans Win

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us