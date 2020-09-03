Road-Legal Brabham BT62R Hypercar Is Official

Brabham Automotive has taken the covers off a road-legal variant of the bonkers BT62 hypercar and the first examples will reach customers in just a few weeks.

It is called the BT62R and for £1.25m you get a road-going version of the BT62 which has been tuned for the road but the firm also says the BT62R is equally “at home on the track”.

The BT62R keeps the wild 5.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine, but with revised engine mapping for use on the road. It develops 700 hp (522 kW) and 667 Nm (492 lb-ft) of torque, which is delivered through a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Although the road-version sports the same carbon body, some changes were made for better road-going dynamics like a revised front splitter and rear diffuser, a new top-mounted air intake and a redesigned and road-compliant single-plane rear wing.

You have the choice between two versions called Signature and Celebration Series. The Celebration offering is distinguished by one of 35 racing liveries marking Brabham’s 35 wins in Formula 1 and gold badging.

Brabham Automotive boss Dan Marks said: “Launching the BT62R is a great achievement for the team at Brabham Automotive. All the requisite design and engineering to turn the track BT62 into the road-going BT62R has been done in-house by our team of engineers, which is a great testimony to their endeavour and expertise.”