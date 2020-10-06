News

Mercedes Confirm Electric AMG, G-Class and Maybach On The Way

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-Benz has recently taken the covers off the refreshed E-Class as well as the all-new S-Class but today they detailed an ambitious plan that would see electrified vehicles account for more than half of their global sales by 2030.

Their plan is to “go electric” with AMG, Maybach and G-Class and it will happen pretty soon too as it will coincide with the new all-electric EQ models arriving in 2021 (EQS will be first).

Mercedes-AMG‘s electrification journey will begin next year with the introduction of a high-powered hybrid. We can only assume they are talking about the range-topping AMG GT 73e model which is rumoured to pack over 800 hp from a hybrid setup.

Mercedes will add to the Maybach lineup as it also begins offering electrified vehicles and details about expanding the G are scarce, with Mercedes only saying, “The legend will grow, and will electrify.”

