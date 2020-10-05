Pagani Huayra R Coming With Over 900 HP From Naturally Aspirated V12 Says Report

Our friends from The Supercar Blog were the first to break the news about the upcoming hardcore Huayra R creation from Pagani and it seems their sources have given us some more juicy information.

Horacio Pagani has already confirmed that we will see it on the 12th of November and that unlike the regular Huayra, which has a twin-turbo engine, this track version will be powered by a glorious naturally-aspirated V12 engine.

The sources told the publication that the Huayra R will come with a brand new N/A V12 engine built by AMG. The best part is that it has apparently been developed in collaboration with HWA who played a big part in creating the sensational V12 unit found in the Apollo IE.

The source said it makes a “diabolic” sound which actually gives us goosebumps just thinking about it.