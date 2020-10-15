Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Revealed Packing 296 HP (221 kW), Not Coming To South Africa

The Volkswagen Golf range just got even hotter with the introduction of the new GTI Clubsport delivering a healthy 296 hp (221 kW) and 400 Nm of torque (295 lb-ft) from the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder.

To put that into perspective, the standard VW Golf 8 GTI delivers 242 hp (180 kW) and 370 Nm of torque. Thanks to the seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, the hot hatch will apparently hit 100 km/h in just under 6 seconds. Hold your foot down and you will reach a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The GTI Clubsport gets an improved Vehicle Dynamics Manager which merges the control of the variable-locking front differential into the system, in addition to the optional adaptive shocks. Volkswagen claims this means the car will respond faster to smaller steering inputs and eliminate understeer.

The car sits 15 mm lower than the regular GTI and it also sports an increased positive camber on the front wheels.

For those lucky enough to hit the Nürburgring Nordschleife in this hot hatch, you will be glad to know there is a specially-developed driving mode called Special for the infamous circuit. It includes softer suspension settings than Sport mode because the ‘Ring has an undulating surface where a harder ride isn’t ideal.

On the styling front, you will be able to tell very easily that this is no ordinary GTI as the front fascia has been revised featuring a honeycomb mesh grille. There is also a high-gloss black spoiler on the roof, and oval tailpipes positioned further towards its respective edge.

Inside, the Clubsport comes standard with VW’s ArtVelours fabric upholstery, and perforated leather is an option. There’s red stitching on the seats, centre armrest, floor mats, and steering wheel.

Volkswagen South Africa has sadly confirmed that we will not be getting this hot GTI.

“We will not get the Golf 8 GTI Clubsport in South Africa as it is only available for the European fuel emission levels,” commented Volkswagen South Africa to CarMag.