Auto Dynamics Mercedes-AMG C63 S Packs 843 HP (629 kW) Looks Like Serious Sleeper

By Zero2Turbo

This ladies and gents is the latest build by Auto Dynamics and as you can see it is a Mercedes-AMG C63 S.

It may look pretty ordinary from the outside, but there is quite a bit happening under the skin which has given it the codename Charon.

In factory form, the C63 S delivers a healthy 503 hp (375 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) but now this Auto Dynamics variant has been kitted with the AD850+ performance power package ramping power to a beastly 843 hp (629 kW) and 972 Nm (716 lb-ft) of torque.

This gain was achieved hanks to a pair of new turbochargers and new heat exchangers, a carbon fibre intake, a catback exhaust system with adjustable valves, a Weistech oil transmission pan, a Weistech VTA / BOV Adapter system and an ECU tune.

Some other tweaks include lowering sport springs from Eibach and braided brake lines from Fischer Stahlflex.

This particular car features the AD Black Star package which features a blacked-out grille and unique yellow branding as well as a set of satin black 20-inch BBS wheels.

Comments
