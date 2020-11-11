BMW M5 Competition LCI Records 2.99s To 100 km/h In Less Than Ideal Conditions

BMW took the covers off the facelifted M5 Competition in June this year and with the powertrain remaining the same, we did not expect performance gains.

That means the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers a healthy 600 hp (447 kW) while the Competition variant cranks out 617 hp (460 kW).

YouTuber Joe Achilles recently had the chance to test the new super saloon out and the results were rather astonishing.

Launch control, on a slightly damp (greasy) surface with tank of fuel and not even the best rubber you can fit to the car and you will hit 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds. The official number was 2.99 seconds so you can bet that it will be even quicker in better conditions.

As Joe says that is the fastest he has ever recorded on the Racebox and claims it is “just ridiculous” for a “family saloon car”. We agree Joe, we agree.