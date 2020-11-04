Ferrari Specialist GTO Engineering To Build 250 GTO-Inspired Moderna

British engineering firm and Ferrari specialist, GTO Engineering has announced a new project and kindly shared some renders for us.

Currently, it is codenamed Moderna and the illustrations seen here clearly indicate that the styling inspiration will be coming from the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO racer and will make use of a tubular steel chassis with aluminium subframes and an “F1-type-spec” carbon fibre body.

As you can see it is not a recreation or continuation attempt but rather a modern interpretation of the 250 GTO with tweaks including a unique double-bubble roof design. Modern details include an exhaust and lights “modernised with updated electrics and internals”.

Underneath the aluminium bonnet will sit a quad-cam V12 engine but GTO Engineering has not disclosed what size the unit will be and what output it will pack.

The firm estimates that each car will take 18 months to hand-craft with the engine alone taking 300 man-hours.

Each car will be tailored to the owners’ requirement and although no pricing has been issued, it is not unreasonable to assume the tag going north of £1 million.