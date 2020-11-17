News

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Revealed Packing a 470 HP (350 kW) Hemi V8

By Zero2Turbo

Jeep attempted to crash the reveal of the Ford Bronco with the V8-powered Wrangler 392 Concept and now things are official with the introduction of the Wrangler Rubicon 392.

Under the hood sits a whopping 6.4-litre naturally-aspirated Hemi V8 delivering 470 horses (350 kW) and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft) of torque. Jeep says this is enough for the Wrangler to reach 96 km/h (60 mph) in 4.5 seconds and will cross the quarter mile line in 13 seconds flat.

A first for the Wrangler sees the engine connected to an eight-speed auto with paddle shifters and you will be making plenty noise thanks to an active exhaust system that opens valves automatically under full throttle or manually at the driver’s whim.

Just like the concept, it benefits from a two-inch increase in ride height and a substantial host of upgrades to make it extremely capable off the beaten track.

The Rubicon 392 can also wade through 32.5 inches of water despite the gaping hood scoop feeding air to the big Hemi V8. It uses a Hydro-Guide air intake system with tri-level ducting that directs water away from the mill, even if waves break over the hood.

Will we see this off-road beast heading the way of South Africa? Nothing has been confirmed yet but we will be sure to keep you all updated.

