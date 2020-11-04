New Volkswagen Golf R Is Official With 315 HP (235 kW) and Drift Mode

The highly-anticipated range-topping Volkswagen Golf 8 R has been revealed and it looks fantastic.

As expected, it makes use of a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine but the new Golf R produces 315 horsepower (235 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), which gives it a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

Believe it or not, buyers can choose from either a six-speed manual transmission (highly-unlikely for us in South Africa) or a seven-speed DSG.

Yes there is standard all-wheel-drive with the 4Motion setup but it is a lot more advanced compared to the previous generation. VW says the new rear differential distributes power variably between the axles and has the ability to send up to 100 percent of torque to the outside wheel using a dedicated “Drift Mode” feature. The new Drift Mode is one of two special drive modes configurable within Race mode and joins standard drive options like Sport, Comfort, and Individual.

The “Special Mode” has been specifically tuned for getting the Golf R around the Nürburgring Nordschleife as quickly as possible and in the right hands will lap the circuit a massive 19 seconds faster than the old Golf R with a time of 7:51.

Styling wise you will most certainly know it is the potent R variant with a new front bumper and motorsport-inspired splitter. You will also notice the R-specific air intake grilles, gloss black elements throughout, 19-inch alloy wheels and of course the glorious four pipes sticking out of the sportier looking diffuser.

Inside you will notice a substantial upgrade over the previous generation which we have already seen on the GTI. There is even a special “R” button on the steering wheel for easy access to the Race drive mode. Blue trim pieces and “R” logos adorn the seats, dash, and steering wheel, while the Golf R gets optional Nappa leather seating surfaces for the first time.

Cannot wait to see it touch down in South Africa but what price are we going to be looking at? Will it creep over the R1 million mark?

Volkswagen South Africa has put out word suggesting we will only see the new Golf R in either the final quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.