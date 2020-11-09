Wald International Black Bison Slams Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the most expensive SUV’s in the world but that has not stopped tuning companies and owners from taking things to a new unique and sometimes controversial level.

Here we welcome Wald International to the Rolls Cullinan tuning scene with their Black Bison package and as you can see, it pretty much cancels the entire SUV approach as it is as low (if not lower) than a Phantom or Ghost.

Alongside the substantial drop in ground clearance the Black Bison Cullinan also sports a few body modifications including a front bumper with a new apron and chrome trim as well as a much more aggressive two-part diffuser, LED brake light, and tailgate-mounted spoiler.

Nothing has been done under the hood which means the 6.75-litre V12 delivers a healthy 563 hp (420 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.