NewsVideo

Watch Ken Block’s Hoonicorn Obliterate The McLaren Senna In A Drag Race

By Zero2Turbo

Will we ever get tired of drag racing videos? I highly doubt it especially when they are as ridiculous and radical as this one.

Of course, this is not a fair fight considering the Hoonicorn is an absolute purpose-built weapon packing 1,400 hp but it is still entertaining nonetheless.

Related Posts

McLaren Speedtail Crashed At Fuji Speedway in Japan

8 McLaren 765LT Coupé Units Headed for South Africa

As you will see, the McLaren is far out of its depth, but still a very fast car in a straight line. It can rocket to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds, and onwards to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.8 seconds.

If you want to skip the nonsense (and there is a lot of it) in the video, skip to 10:55 for the first round of the demolition.

You might also like
News

McLaren Speedtail Crashed At Fuji Speedway in Japan

News

8 McLaren 765LT Coupé Units Headed for South Africa

News

This McLaren Speedtail Paintjob Costs Over R2 Million

News

McLaren Elva Production Chopped To 149 Units, Just One Coming to South Africa

News

McLaren 765LT Can Hit 200 km/h In Just 7 Seconds, Production Underway

News

Porsche 911 Turbo S Embarrasses McLaren 600 LT Spider in Drag Race

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us