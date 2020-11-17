Watch Ken Block’s Hoonicorn Obliterate The McLaren Senna In A Drag Race

Will we ever get tired of drag racing videos? I highly doubt it especially when they are as ridiculous and radical as this one.

Of course, this is not a fair fight considering the Hoonicorn is an absolute purpose-built weapon packing 1,400 hp but it is still entertaining nonetheless.

As you will see, the McLaren is far out of its depth, but still a very fast car in a straight line. It can rocket to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds, and onwards to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.8 seconds.

If you want to skip the nonsense (and there is a lot of it) in the video, skip to 10:55 for the first round of the demolition.