Techart Reveals Full Aero Kit For New Porsche 911 Turbo S

They are calling it Turbo unlocked but basically, it is a Porsche 911 Turbo (or Turbo S) given a new aerodynamic body kit and if you wish a power boost.

The new Techart aero kit includes a complete front apron, dynamically shaped side skirts, a roof spoiler and air blades for the side air intakes. At the back, there is a central diffusor element as well as air outlets with fins on both sides of the rear apron and a new wing profile.

The new powerkit TA092/T1.1 provides an additional 60 hp (44 kW) which results in an overall power output of 710 hp (522 kW). The maximum torque is increased by 100 Nm to a total of 900 Nm.

Acceleration (911 Turbo S with Sport Chrono Package):

0-100 km/h: 2.6 s

0-160 km/h: 5.4 s

0-200 km/h: 8.1 s

0-300 km/h: 21.8 s

Top speed: 330 km/h

The final component unveiled is the new forged TECHART Formula VI wheels with a central lock setup. These can be ordered in either single or multi-colour paint finishes that match their exterior.