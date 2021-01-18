Novitec Crank Ferrari F8 Tributo Up To 791 HP (590 kW)

Novitec is back with their take on a prancing horse but this time it is the rapid Ferrari F8 Tributo.

As the title suggests, they have tinkered with the twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 to develop up to 791 hp (590 kW) and 898 Nm of torque which is a substantial hike from the stock output of 710 hp (530 kW). According to the tuner, they offer “several performance kits for this powerplant that unleash the reserves hidden in this engine without impairing its durability.”

With the hike in output, the F8 Tributo is able to sprint to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and will run to a top speed of over 340 km/h.

If you are happy with the engine output in stock tune and you just want a little upgrade in soundtrack, then you can opt for the high-performance exhaust system from the tuner. The exhaust system comes in various versions, including particularly lightweight INCONEL variants, optionally with or without electronic sound management.

The aerodynamic kit consists of a few optimised carbon fibre components to enhance the presence as well as improve the aerodynamic characteristics of the car. The most prominent component is of course the rear wing which significantly increases rear-axle downforce at high speeds.

Wrapping up the exterior is a set of Novitec forged rims designed especially for the F8 Tributo with the help of Vossen.

Completing the mechanical changes is the Novitec sports springs which lowers the ride by around 35 mm adding to enhanced road presence and improving handling.