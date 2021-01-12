Pagani Huayra R V12 Engine Sounds Completely Insane

Last year we got confirmation that Pagani was working on a very special Huayra variant dubbed Huayra R and although we are yet to see it, Pagani kindly shared a clip of the naturally-aspirated V12 engine.

Could this become one of the best sounding cars of all time? We will have to wait and see (and hear) but judging from the teaser provided, we are on to something very special here.

According to rumours, the wild Pagani Huayra R will be a track-only hypercar boasting huge motorsport-inspired aerodynamic treatments that include a massive fixed rear wing, larger diffuser and wind elements normally associated with Le Mans racers.

Other sources suggest it will be powered by a brand new naturally aspirated V12 engine built by AMG. It has been developed in collaboration with HWA – these are the same folks who worked on the Apollo IE’s V12 unit. The engine revs to over 9500 rpm and is said to produce over 900 hp (670 kW).