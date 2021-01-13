Porsche Celebrate 25 Years of Boxster With the Boxster 25 Years Limited Edition

Who would have thought that the Porsche Boxster is already 25 years old? Well it has after the first 986 Boxster hit the scene back in 1996 packing 201 hp (148 kW) from a 2.5-litre flat-six engine.

To mark this special occasion, Porsche will offer a special anniversary model appropriately called the Boxster 25 Years.

Nothing changes mechanically so it is a purely cosmetics but as you can see from the images, it draws great inspiration from the original concept car shown at the International Auto Show in Detroit back in 1993.

The copper trim for the side vents, front air intakes, badging, and 20-inch wheels is the obvious nod, contrasting with the silver metallic finish as it did so many years ago. A closer look reveals a special aluminium-look fuel filler cap, high-gloss exhaust finishers, and a black windshield frame. You’ll also see a special Boxster 25 badge on the back.

Inside you will find retro Bordeaux Red leather to match the red soft top. There is also aluminum trim with more Boxster 25 branding on the gauges and door sills. On the passenger side, a Boxster 25 strip with the specific vehicle production number reminds you it’s a special car (just 1,250 planned for production).

Paint options for the Boxster 25 Years include silver, black or white metallic and if you don’t fancy the red soft top, you can opt for black.

Being an anniversary edition, Porsche didn’t relegate the special treatment to a base model. All Boxster 25s are GTS 4.0 models, meaning a 394 hp (290 kW) flat-six is ready to be unleashed. It’s offered with either a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch transmission, with Porsche Active Suspension Management and the torque vectoring limited-slip differential included as standard equipment.