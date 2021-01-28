Tesla Model S Plaid Revealed With 1,020 HP (761 kW)

Tesla has revealed pricing and specs for its updated Tesla Model S, offering numerous changes inside and out for the all-electric luxury sedan plus the introduction of a two-pronged triple-motor Plaid high-performance model line-up.

Firstly, the Model S Long Range combines two electric motors for an estimated range of 663 km and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds.

Next up, the Plaid introduces three high-performance electric motors for a total power output of 1,020 hp (761 kW), equating to a radical 0 to 100 km/h time of 2.1 sec, a quarter-mile time of 9.23s at 155 mph and a range of 628 km. To put that into perspective, that will beat the likes of the McLaren 765LT, Porsche 911 Turbo S and nearly a Bugatti Chiron on the drag strip. If these claimed numbers are correct, it would become the quickest production car in the world once it’s launched.

That is not all as they are also offering a Plaid+ version a bit later this year which will boast a whopping 1,100 hp (820 kW) which will of course lower the 0 to 100 km/h sprint and improve the quarter-mile times but also apparently pack an 840 km range.

As you will see in the images below, the interior has been given a substantial update with the aircraft-inspired steering wheel grabbing immediate attention.

The brand claims the new wheel is “the ultimate focus on driving: no stalks, no shifting. With a stalkless steering yoke, you can enjoy both the best car to drive, and the best car to be driven in”.

Sitting in the centre of the dashboard of both cars is a new 17-inch infotainment touchscreen inspired by that of the Model 3, featuring satellite navigation, Internet functionality and the American brand’s signature array of video streaming, games, ‘easter eggs’ and miscellaneous novelty applications.

Don’t you wish we got these cars in South Africa?