725 HP (541 kW) Track Only Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda Hypercar Revealed

Gordon Murray Automotive revealed the very impressive T.50 last year but they are already stepping things up a bit with a hotter model dubbed the T.50s Niki Lauda.

The automaker is making just 25 examples of this meaner model and is selling them for £3.1 million (approx. R64 million). Production of this variant starts in January 2023 after the 100 standard units of the T.50 are complete.

The T.50s Niki Lauda uses the same sweet 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated V12 but in this version delivers 701 hp (523 kW) and 485 Nm (358 lb-ft) of torque and will scream all the way to a hilarious 11,500 rpm. Thanks to the roof-mounted ram-air system, it can actually deliver as much as 725 hp (541 kW) at speed.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed paddle-shift gearbox. Two gear sets will be available. One will top out at over 322 km/h (200 mph) while the other will have shorter gearing for tighter circuits and will cut the maximum velocity to 274 km/h (170 mph).

This power might not sound like hypercar numbers but it weighs just 852 kg (1,872 lb) thanks to the use of titanium valves, a new intake and exhaust and the removal of the variable valve timing systems.

You would have noticed the T.50s also features a fin running down the back to improve high-speed stability and there is a substantial rear wing above the fan.

Since this is intended to be used on the track, the right seat has been replaced with a fire extinguisher system. Just like the iconic McLaren F1 Murray designed, you still sit in the middle with a passenger seat on the left but if you want to save more weight, you can order your T.50s without this chair.

Each T.50s Niki Lauda will pay tribute to a grand prix win from one of Gordon Murray’s Formula One cars. The first will be for Kyalami 1974, and each one will include a book about that event, including Murray’s personal memories about the victory.