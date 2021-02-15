Lucky Lady Gifted R50m+ 1 of 1 Bugatti Chiron Sport For Valentine’s Day

A Bugatti client has gone the extra mile for his wife after commissioning a one-off Chiron Sport as a gift for Valentine’s Day.

The car was ordered through HR Owen Bugatti in London and as you can see, every bit of the car has been personalized to meet Alice’s taste including the special Matt Blanc and Silk Rose paint job.

A mix of leather and Alcantara materials finished in Gris Rafale populate the cabin. To complete the unique creation, a custom “Alice” logo is stitched on to the headrest, which you can also find on the aluminium door sills.

“This is a truly unique Bugatti model, that will always be remembered as a real one-of-a-kind car,” said Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen.

“We are honoured to have played an important part in connecting our customer with this incredible Chiron Sport. The customer came to us with a vision of how they wanted their new Bugatti to look, and we are delighted that the depth and scale of Bugatti’s extensive accessories and options catalogue allow for even the most ambitious of designs to be realised.

“It is incredible to see every Bugatti made in a different way, with the new owner getting a chance to stamp their own personal taste on their new car.”

That is quite the gesture if you ask us considering the base price of the Chiron Sport is $3.3 million. An example as customized as this will cost a whole lot more so Alice is one very lucky lady.