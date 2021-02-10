Toyota and Subaru Rumoured To Be Developing AWD Hot Hatch Twins

Rendering from Best Car Web

According to a new report from Best Car in Japan, Subaru and Toyota may be teaming up on another set of twins but this time, the partnership could result in a pair of new AWD hot hatches.

The report suggests the two manufacturers are jointly developing a new “WRC machine” that will be similar in size to the Impreza,

Under the hood of the Scooby, you will find the horizontally opposed engine installed longitudinally but at this stage, it is not known if Toyota will make use of this unit or a completely different Toyota product.

For once, this is not to be taken with a pinch of salt because back in 2019, Toyota grabbed a 20% stake in Subaru. “We will bring together the strengths of both companies and jointly develop the most comfortable AWD model,” the companies said in a press release at the time.

It’s possible Subaru will be using this new hatch as a reason to return to the World Rally Championship. Seeing as details on the project are so scarce at this time, it’s hard to say for sure. But rumours of new performance cars always get us excited. We can’t wait to hear more.